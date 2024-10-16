Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $519,000 Position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI)

Bill Few Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 224,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 1,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Olympus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $222,000.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS JCPI opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.95.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

