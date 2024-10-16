Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 993 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Bill Few Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,126,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,417,000 after acquiring an additional 137,652 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,524 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 28,852 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $211,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

