Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,779,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,727 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the second quarter worth about $3,326,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biodesix during the second quarter worth about $2,874,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 40,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

BDSX stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $185.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 505.95% and a negative net margin of 73.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

