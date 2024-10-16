Bitcoin (BTC) Achieves Market Cap of $1,339.64 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $67,765.92 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,339.64 billion and approximately $2.81 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.67 or 0.00538128 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00028233 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00075198 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,768,606 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
