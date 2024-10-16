BitTorrent-New (BTT) Reaches One Day Volume of $24.08 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $904.37 million and $24.08 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000886 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001017 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000093 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $24,022,095.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

