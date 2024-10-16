Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Decreased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in Blackstone by 12,192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 7,340,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $908,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281,128 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,285,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,766,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,886 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 19,048.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,423,000 after buying an additional 1,873,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,262,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,442,227,000 after buying an additional 1,290,324 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,375,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,345,000 after acquiring an additional 937,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $159.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,331. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.48. The firm has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $161.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

Blackstone Profile



Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

