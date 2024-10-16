Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

BLBD has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm cut Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Capital downgraded Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 116.23%. The company had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 83,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 83,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 16,080 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $761,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,971 shares in the company, valued at $15,715,507.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,146. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Blue Bird by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

