Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 93,300 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 928,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blue Star Foods Stock Down 2.6 %

Blue Star Foods stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. 494,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. Blue Star Foods has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a negative return on equity of 204.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meats and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Oceanica, Pacifika, Crab & Go, Lubkin's Coastal Pride, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, TOBC, and Little Cedar Farms brands.

