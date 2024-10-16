BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 65403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

