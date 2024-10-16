BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DMB opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

