Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.82. The company has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $88.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

