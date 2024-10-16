Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $143.50 and last traded at $151.86, with a volume of 72 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BYDGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boyd Group Services to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $779.16 million during the quarter.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
