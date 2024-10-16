BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Share Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160.62 ($2.10) and traded as low as GBX 152 ($1.98). BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares shares last traded at GBX 152 ($1.98), with a volume of 3,172 shares.
BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.49.
BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
