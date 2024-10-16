Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Buys 12,559 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises approximately 2.6% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

