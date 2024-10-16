Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000.

VCSH opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

