Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Invests $215,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,133,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,356,000 after purchasing an additional 691,575 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Leidos by 1,184.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 501,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,213,000 after buying an additional 462,792 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,942,000 after buying an additional 303,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Leidos by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,840,000 after buying an additional 300,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,540,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Leidos from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,689.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,689.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,605.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $167.70 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 72.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.32.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

