Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Evercore ISI

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Brinker International from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.50.

NYSE:EAT opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.86. Brinker International has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $91.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after buying an additional 1,106,046 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Brinker International by 13,850.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,057,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,228,000 after acquiring an additional 227,047 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Brinker International by 1,686.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 182,172 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1,160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 177,011 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

