Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

