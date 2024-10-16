Brokerages Set Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Target Price at $190.14

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 24.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 63,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after buying an additional 19,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,353,000 after buying an additional 395,099 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMS opened at $154.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.45 and a 200 day moving average of $161.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $102.32 and a 52-week high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.00 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

