Brokerages Set Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) PT at C$2.98

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.12.

CXB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Calibre Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$2.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.13. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$2.90.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calibre Mining will post 0.3914328 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$38,385.00. In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$512,228.40. Also, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$38,385.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,050 shares of company stock worth $29,074 and have sold 232,721 shares worth $637,453. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

