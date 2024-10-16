Brokerages Set The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) PT at $90.70

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Timken has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $94.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Timken will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $2,413,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,485 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,263.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in Timken by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 23,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $1,667,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 45.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth about $1,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

