Brokerages Set TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target at $49.80

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.80.

TCBK has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 29th.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.54. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael W. Koehnen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $63,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Michael W. Koehnen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $63,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $149,376.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,039.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 17.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 58.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 36,362 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

