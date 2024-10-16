Brookfield Property Preferred (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.72. 5,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 49,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44.

Brookfield Property Preferred Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%.

Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

