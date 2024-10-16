Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

Brunswick has increased its dividend by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Brunswick has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brunswick to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $29,119.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,155.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.23.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

