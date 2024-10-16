Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.
Brunswick has increased its dividend by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Brunswick has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brunswick to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.
BC opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.70.
In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $29,119.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,155.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.23.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
