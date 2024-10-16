BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Short Interest Update

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,111,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 4,851,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.4 days.

BT Group Price Performance

BTGOF stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. BT Group has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

