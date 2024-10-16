Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BHRB opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.09 per share, for a total transaction of $340,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 233,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,875,523.95. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHRB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1,666.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 50.6% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 308,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after acquiring an additional 103,527 shares during the period.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

