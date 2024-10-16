C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $100.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.29.

Several brokerages have commented on CHRW. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

CHRW stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.13. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.02%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 127,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 68,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

