Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up approximately 1.8% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $20,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CP. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CP opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.77.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

