Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $279.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.63. The firm has a market cap of $510.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.81.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

