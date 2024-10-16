Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,670,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 42.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 39,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 69.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 37,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.29 and its 200 day moving average is $140.96. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

