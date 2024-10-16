Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VTV opened at $176.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $177.97. The firm has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

