Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $21.05. 431,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,095,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAPR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 4.01.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capricor Therapeutics news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon purchased 2,798,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,090,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,004,281.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 200,499 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 84,350 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

