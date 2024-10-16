Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading Up 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.69. Approximately 839,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,080,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $655.89 million, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 4.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. Research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon purchased 2,798,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at $38,004,281.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

