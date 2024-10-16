Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Down 9.4% in September

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 229,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,038.0 days.
Capricorn Metals Stock Performance
Shares of CRNLF remained flat at C$4.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.45. Capricorn Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$4.35.
About Capricorn Metals
