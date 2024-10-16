Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VTV stock opened at $176.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $177.97. The company has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.97 and its 200-day moving average is $164.54.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

