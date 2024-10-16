Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 610 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,260,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,379,000 after purchasing an additional 917,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 28.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Price Performance

Samsara stock opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 82,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $3,157,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,557,115 shares in the company, valued at $59,294,939.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Bicket sold 82,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $3,157,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,557,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,294,939.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $51,709.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,445.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,948,089 shares of company stock worth $83,198,447 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.