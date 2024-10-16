Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW) Short Interest Down 5.6% in September

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Captivision Price Performance
CAPTW stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Captivision has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.
Captivision Inc is a manufacturing company in the Electrical Equipment industry.
