Carclo (LON:CAR) Shares Up 12.2% – What’s Next?

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33.60 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.45 ($0.44). Approximately 564,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 232,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.80 ($0.39).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.05. The company has a market cap of £23.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -825.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 968.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other Carclo news, insider Rachel Amey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £1,150 ($1,501.70). 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

