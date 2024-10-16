CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.44. Approximately 309,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 900,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNA. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

CareDx Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 53.73%. The company had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $702,327.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,746.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CareDx news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $702,327.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,746.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,174,638.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,992.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,415 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 21,892 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 10,267.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 87.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 106,660 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 35.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 31,667 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

