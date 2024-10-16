CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Short Interest Update

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Approximately 16.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 325,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CARGO Therapeutics

In other CARGO Therapeutics news, CFO Anup Radhakrishnan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $40,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,954.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gina Chapman sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $74,464.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,742.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anup Radhakrishnan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $40,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,954.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CARGO Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRGX stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. CARGO Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CARGO Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

