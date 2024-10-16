Cascade Investment Group Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 30.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 39.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 431,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 121,754 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at about $2,473,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

FSK stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

