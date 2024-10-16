Cascade Investment Group Inc. Trims Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises about 1.3% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. NCP Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

