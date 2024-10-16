CCG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,452 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $90.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

