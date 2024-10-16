Celestia Price Hits $5.89 (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Celestia has a total market cap of $830.49 million and $116.18 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celestia has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. One Celestia token can now be bought for about $5.89 or 0.00008683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.01 or 0.00250688 BTC.

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,076,931,507 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,076,712,328.76685 with 217,755,856.51685 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.91946422 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $177,376,448.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

