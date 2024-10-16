Centamin (LON:CEY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 159 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 158 ($2.06), with a volume of 5671189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.80 ($2.01).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Centamin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CEY

Centamin Trading Up 3.0 %

Centamin Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,158.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 138.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Centamin’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

About Centamin

(Get Free Report)

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.