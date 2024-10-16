Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 22.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CTRI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Centuri in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Centuri from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centuri from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centuri has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Centuri stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.60. 764,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43. Centuri has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $672.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Centuri will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centuri news, Director William Fehrman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,500. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Centuri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Centuri during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Centuri during the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Centuri during the second quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Centuri in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,153,000.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

