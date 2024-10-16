CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1,139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48,484 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

