CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $239,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

