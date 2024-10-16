CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 461 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in ServiceNow by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 8.8% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.8 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $927.96 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $949.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $867.13 and its 200 day moving average is $788.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.23 billion, a PE ratio of 99.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $935.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.