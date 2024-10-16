China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,497,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 2,752,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Conch Venture Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CCVTF opened at 0.78 on Wednesday. China Conch Venture has a fifty-two week low of 0.78 and a fifty-two week high of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.77.

About China Conch Venture

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

